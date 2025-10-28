Insights into Teekay Tankers's Upcoming Earnings

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Teekay Tankers will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

Anticipation surrounds Teekay Tankers's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.11, leading to a 5.87% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Teekay Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.14 1.49 2.12 EPS Actual 1.41 1.21 1.50 1.84 Price Change % -6.00 -5.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of Teekay Tankers Shares

Shares of Teekay Tankers were trading at $59.31 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Teekay Tankers

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $60.33, the consensus suggests a potential 1.72% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of DHT Holdings, Genesis Energy and Delek Logistics Partners, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for DHT Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 74.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Genesis Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $19.5, suggesting a potential 67.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Delek Logistics Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $45.0, suggesting a potential 24.13% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for DHT Holdings, Genesis Energy and Delek Logistics Partners, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Teekay Tankers Buy -29.06% $61.17M 3.41% DHT Holdings Buy -15.16% $47.44M 5.23% Genesis Energy Outperform -12.28% $82.46M -5.14% Delek Logistics Partners Neutral -6.91% $62.37M 68.88%

Key Takeaway:

Teekay Tankers ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Teekay Tankers is at the top for Return on Equity.

Delving into Teekay Tankers's Background

Teekay Tankers Ltd is a provider of marine services to the international oil and natural gas industries and an operator of medium-sized oil tankers. The company operates in two segments: Tankers, which consists of the operation of all of the company's tankers (including the operations from those tankers employed on full service lightering contracts), and the company's U.S. based ship-to-ship support service operations (including its lightering support services provided as part of full service lightering operations); and Marine Services, which consists of operational and maintenance marine services provided to the Australian government, Australian energy companies and other third parties. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Tankers segment.

Teekay Tankers's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Teekay Tankers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -29.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Teekay Tankers's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 26.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teekay Tankers's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

