Earnings Preview: OGE Energy

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate OGE Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15.

The market awaits OGE Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OGE Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.22 0.49 1.12 EPS Actual 0.53 0.31 0.50 1.09 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 1.00 3.00

Performance of OGE Energy Shares

Shares of OGE Energy were trading at $46.48 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on OGE Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding OGE Energy.

Analysts have given OGE Energy a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $49.8, indicating a potential 7.14% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pinnacle West Capital, Idacorp and Alliant Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pinnacle West Capital, with an average 1-year price target of $94.73, suggesting a potential 103.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Idacorp, with an average 1-year price target of $140.6, suggesting a potential 202.5% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Alliant Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $71.57, suggesting a potential 53.98% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Pinnacle West Capital, Idacorp and Alliant Energy are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity OGE Energy Neutral 11.92% $353.40M 2.32% Pinnacle West Capital Neutral 3.80% $595.14M 2.86% Idacorp Buy -0.04% $101.21M 2.84% Alliant Energy Buy 7.49% $462M 2.44%

Key Takeaway:

OGE Energy ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 11.92%. It is at the bottom for gross profit at $353.40M. The company is at the bottom for return on equity at 2.32%.

Unveiling the Story Behind OGE Energy

OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility with electricity generation, transmission, and distribution service for 900,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In December 2021, OGE divested its 25.5% stake in Enable Midstream Partners, an oil and gas services company it created in 2013 through a unit exchange merger with Energy Transfer. OGE sold its 95.4 million limited partner units of Energy Transfer throughout 2022. OGE sold its retail gas business in 1928 and no longer has any gas operations.

Understanding the Numbers: OGE Energy's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining OGE Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.92% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: OGE Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): OGE Energy's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: OGE Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

