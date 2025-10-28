Examining the Future: NiSource's Earnings Outlook

NiSource (NYSE:NI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NiSource will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds NiSource's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NiSource's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.90 0.47 0.16 EPS Actual 0.22 0.98 0.49 0.20 Price Change % 1.00 -2.00 2.00 1.00

Market Performance of NiSource's Stock

Shares of NiSource were trading at $43.73 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.23%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on NiSource

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NiSource.

The consensus rating for NiSource is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $45.57 implies a potential 4.21% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CMS Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Ameren, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CMS Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $77.0, suggesting a potential 76.08% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CenterPoint Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, suggesting a potential 5.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ameren, with an average 1-year price target of $111.43, suggesting a potential 154.81% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CMS Energy, CenterPoint Energy and Ameren, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NiSource Outperform 18.28% $625M 1.15% CMS Energy Neutral 14.37% $714M 2.43% CenterPoint Energy Neutral 7.11% $1.03B 2.66% Ameren Neutral 31.19% $928M 2.24%

Key Takeaway:

NiSource ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know NiSource Better

NiSource is one of the nation's largest natural gas distribution companies with 3.2 million customers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. NiSource's electric utility transmits and distributes electricity in northern Indiana to about 500,000 customers. The regulated electric utility also owns more than 3,000 megawatts of generation capacity, including coal, natural gas, and renewable energy.

Financial Insights: NiSource

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NiSource's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.28% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NiSource's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.97%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NiSource's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NiSource's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, NiSource adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

