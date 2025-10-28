Examining the Future: AerCap Holdings's Earnings Outlook

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AerCap Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11.

The announcement from AerCap Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.65% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AerCap Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.77 2.75 2.57 2.41 EPS Actual 2.83 3.68 3.31 2.41 Price Change % -2.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

AerCap Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of AerCap Holdings were trading at $121.06 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AerCap Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AerCap Holdings.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for AerCap Holdings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $133.0, suggesting a potential 9.86% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FTAI Aviation, Watsco and QXO, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for FTAI Aviation, with an average 1-year price target of $207.1, suggesting a potential 71.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Watsco, with an average 1-year price target of $421.25, suggesting a potential 247.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for QXO, with an average 1-year price target of $33.17, suggesting a potential 72.6% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for FTAI Aviation, Watsco and QXO, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AerCap Holdings Outperform -3.65% $604.41M 7.17% FTAI Aviation Outperform 52.45% $251.74M 167.43% Watsco Neutral -3.59% $603.49M 6.32% QXO Outperform 13047.59% $401.70M -1.25%

Key Takeaway:

AerCap Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates and lower profit compared to peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity, indicating average performance in generating profits relative to equity. Overall, AerCap Holdings lags behind peers in revenue and profit metrics but performs moderately in terms of return on equity.

About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings NV is an aircraft leasing company. Its activities include leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines. It also provides aircraft asset management and corporate services to securitization vehicles, joint ventures, and other third parties.It has one business segment: leasing, financing, sales and management of commercial flight equipment (Commercial Flight Equipment Segment).Through its subsidiary, the group also provides engine leasing, certified aircraft engines, airframes, and engine parts. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, United States, and Other countries.

AerCap Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: AerCap Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: AerCap Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 66.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AerCap Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): AerCap Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, AerCap Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for AerCap Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.