Earnings Outlook For BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that BridgeBio Pharma will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.82.

The announcement from BridgeBio Pharma is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.27, which was followed by a 8.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BridgeBio Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.68 -1.00 -1.09 -0.98 EPS Actual -0.95 -0.88 -1.40 -0.86 Price Change % -9.00 5.00 0.00 1.00

Tracking BridgeBio Pharma's Stock Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma were trading at $63.56 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 163.51%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

