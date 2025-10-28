Insights into Masco's Upcoming Earnings

Masco (NYSE:MAS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Masco to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03.

Anticipation surrounds Masco's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Masco's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.08 0.92 0.87 1.08 EPS Actual 1.30 0.87 0.89 1.08 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 -2.00 -1.00

Tracking Masco's Stock Performance

Shares of Masco were trading at $68.32 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

