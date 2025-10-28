A Glimpse of MercadoLibre's Earnings Potential

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MercadoLibre to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $9.35.

The market awaits MercadoLibre's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $1.63 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.51% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MercadoLibre's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 11.94 8.27 7.56 10.59 EPS Actual 10.31 9.74 12.61 7.83 Price Change % 1.00 7.00 7.00 -16.00

Tracking MercadoLibre's Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre were trading at $2282.32 as of October 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on MercadoLibre

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MercadoLibre.

Analysts have provided MercadoLibre with 14 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $2796.43, suggesting a potential 22.53% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and MercadoLibre, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and MercadoLibre, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MercadoLibre Buy 33.85% $3.09B 9.76%

Key Takeaway:

MercadoLibre ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom. Overall, MercadoLibre shows strong revenue growth compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of gross profit and return on equity.

All You Need to Know About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

MercadoLibre's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MercadoLibre displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 33.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MercadoLibre's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MercadoLibre's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MercadoLibre's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.57. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for MercadoLibre visit their earnings calendar on our site.

