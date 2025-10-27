Quad/Graphics's Earnings: A Preview

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Quad/Graphics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Quad/Graphics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.59% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Quad/Graphics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 0.38 0.23 EPS Actual 0.14 0.20 0.36 0.26 Price Change % -13.00 -8.00 11.00 12.00

Performance of Quad/Graphics Shares

Shares of Quad/Graphics were trading at $6.03 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Quad/Graphics

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Quad/Graphics.

Quad/Graphics has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $9.53, the consensus suggests a potential 58.04% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Quad/Graphics, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Quad/Graphics are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Quad/Graphics Outperform -9.82% $123.80M -0.11%

Key Takeaway:

Quad/Graphics is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks lowest for Gross Profit. Additionally, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Quad/Graphics lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics Inc provides print and marketing services to help customers market their products, services, and contents. The company operates in the commercial segment of the printing industry. It operates through three divisions. The United States print and related services segment consists of the company's American operations. Besides the complete set of print and marketing solutions, this segment also manufactures ink. The international segment includes the company's printing business in Europe and Latin America and others countries. The corporate segment is engaged in the general and administrative activities as well as associated costs. The company almost generates all its revenue from the American domestic market..

Quad/Graphics: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Quad/Graphics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.82% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Quad/Graphics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.02%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Quad/Graphics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, Quad/Graphics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Quad/Graphics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.