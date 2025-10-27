Nabors Industries's Earnings Outlook

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nabors Industries will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.18.

The market awaits Nabors Industries's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.98, leading to a 2.21% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Nabors Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.73 -3.39 -2.35 -2.20 EPS Actual -2.71 2.18 -6.67 -6.86 Price Change % 2.00 -7.00 -7.00 -2.00

Market Performance of Nabors Industries's Stock

Shares of Nabors Industries were trading at $47.34 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Nabors Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Nabors Industries.

Analysts have given Nabors Industries a total of 4 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $38.5, indicating a potential 18.67% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Borr Drilling, Seadrill and Helmerich & Payne, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Borr Drilling, with an average 1-year price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential 93.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Seadrill, with an average 1-year price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential 19.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Helmerich & Payne, with an average 1-year price target of $23.83, suggesting a potential 49.66% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Borr Drilling, Seadrill and Helmerich & Payne, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Nabors Industries Neutral 13.34% $168.85M -11.73% Borr Drilling Neutral -1.54% $231M 3.53% Seadrill Buy 0.53% $32M -1.45% Helmerich & Payne Neutral 49.19% $157.21M -5.72%

Key Takeaway:

Nabors Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom.

Get to Know Nabors Industries Better

Nabors Industries Ltd owns and operates land-based drilling rig fleets and is a provider of offshore platform rigs in the United States and international markets. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and technologies. The company has four reportable segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The key revenue of the company is generated from International Drilling.

Understanding the Numbers: Nabors Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Nabors Industries showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.34% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nabors Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nabors Industries's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.76%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, Nabors Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

