Insights into Stride's Upcoming Earnings

Stride (NYSE:LRN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Stride to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Anticipation surrounds Stride's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.43, leading to a 15.67% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stride's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.86 2.15 2.03 0.22 EPS Actual 2.29 2.02 2.03 0.94 Price Change % 16.00 0.00 6.00 39.00

Stride Share Price Analysis

Shares of Stride were trading at $152.11 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 67.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Stride

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stride.

Analysts have provided Stride with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $176.0, suggesting a potential 15.71% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Grand Canyon Education and Bright Horizons Family, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Grand Canyon Education, with an average 1-year price target of $225.0, suggesting a potential 47.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Bright Horizons Family, with an average 1-year price target of $104.0, suggesting a potential 31.63% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Grand Canyon Education and Bright Horizons Family are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stride Outperform 22.36% $238.92M 3.54% Grand Canyon Education Outperform 8.81% $121.34M 5.33% Bright Horizons Family Underperform 9.18% $182.55M 4.02%

Key Takeaway:

In terms of consensus rating, Stride is rated higher than its peers. Stride has the highest revenue growth among its peers. Stride's gross profit is lower than one peer but higher than another. Stride's return on equity is the lowest among its peers. Overall, Stride is positioned in the middle compared to its peers across the analyzed metrics.

All You Need to Know About Stride

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional and Private Pay Schools and Other.

A Deep Dive into Stride's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Stride's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Stride's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.85% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stride's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stride's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.28% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, Stride adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

