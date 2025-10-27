Insights into Red Rock Resorts's Upcoming Earnings

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Red Rock Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Anticipation surrounds Red Rock Resorts's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.54 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.09% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Red Rock Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.49 0.48 0.52 EPS Actual 0.95 1.27 0.76 0.48 Price Change % 9.00 4.00 1.00 -4.00

Market Performance of Red Rock Resorts's Stock

Shares of Red Rock Resorts were trading at $59.07 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.24%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Red Rock Resorts

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Red Rock Resorts.

The consensus rating for Red Rock Resorts is Outperform, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $63.38 implies a potential 7.3% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brightstar Lottery, Genius Sports and SharpLink Gaming, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Brightstar Lottery, with an average 1-year price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential 67.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Genius Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, suggesting a potential 74.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for SharpLink Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 30.59% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Brightstar Lottery, Genius Sports and SharpLink Gaming are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Red Rock Resorts Outperform 8.20% $332.06M 25.04% Brightstar Lottery Buy 2.77% $274M -3.66% Genius Sports Buy 24.38% $8.89M -7.54% SharpLink Gaming Buy -28.94% $209.09K -45.50%

Key Takeaway:

Red Rock Resorts ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Inc along with its subsidiary is a gaming, development and management company that develops and operates strategically-located casino and entertainment properties. Its casino properties are conveniently located throughout the Las Vegas valley and provide its customers a wide variety of entertainment and dining options. The majority of revenue is derived from Casinos.

Breaking Down Red Rock Resorts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Red Rock Resorts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Red Rock Resorts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.72%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Red Rock Resorts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.04% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Red Rock Resorts's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.39%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Red Rock Resorts's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 16.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

