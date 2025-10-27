Uncovering Potential: Highwoods Props's Earnings Preview

Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Highwoods Props will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

Anticipation surrounds Highwoods Props's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 4.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Highwoods Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.85 0.82 0.85 0.88 EPS Actual 0.89 0.83 0.85 0.90 Price Change % -4.00 3.00 -2.00 0.00

Market Performance of Highwoods Props's Stock

Shares of Highwoods Props were trading at $29.73 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Highwoods Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Highwoods Props.

The consensus rating for Highwoods Props is Neutral, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $31.25 implies a potential 5.11% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of COPT Defense Props, SL Green Realty and Douglas Emmett, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for COPT Defense Props, with an average 1-year price target of $34.4, suggesting a potential 15.71% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SL Green Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $65.42, suggesting a potential 120.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Douglas Emmett, with an average 1-year price target of $18.25, suggesting a potential 38.61% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for COPT Defense Props, SL Green Realty and Douglas Emmett, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Highwoods Props Neutral -2.02% $136.94M 0.77% COPT Defense Props Outperform 1.37% $71.55M 2.57% SL Green Realty Neutral 5.94% $99.51M 0.70% Douglas Emmett Outperform 2.71% $159.65M -0.31%

Key Takeaway:

Highwoods Props ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Highwoods Props is at the top for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Highwoods Props

Highwoods Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and leasing of properties in urban areas throughout the Southern United States. In terms of total square footage, the vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio comprises office buildings in terms. Highwoods Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the tenants of its buildings. The majority of this revenue comes from its holdings in the urban markets of Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, and Tampa. These cities also account for the majority of the square footage under the company's ownership. Highwoods Properties customers include the U.S. Government, financial services firms, industrial supply retailers, and healthcare companies.

Understanding the Numbers: Highwoods Props's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Highwoods Props's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.02% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Highwoods Props's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Highwoods Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.77%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Highwoods Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.3% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.42.

