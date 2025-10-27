What to Expect from Zurn Elkay Water's Earnings

Zurn Elkay Water (NYSE:ZWS) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Zurn Elkay Water will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The market awaits Zurn Elkay Water's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 12.2% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Zurn Elkay Water's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.29 0.28 0.32 EPS Actual 0.42 0.31 0.32 0.34 Price Change % 12.00 5.00 -3.00 0.00

Market Performance of Zurn Elkay Water's Stock

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water were trading at $46.36 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Zurn Elkay Water

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Zurn Elkay Water.

With 3 analyst ratings, Zurn Elkay Water has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $51.67, indicating a potential 11.45% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Simpson Manufacturing Co, AAON and Armstrong World Indus, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Simpson Manufacturing Co, with an average 1-year price target of $187.5, suggesting a potential 304.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for AAON, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 126.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Armstrong World Indus, with an average 1-year price target of $199.17, suggesting a potential 329.62% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Simpson Manufacturing Co, AAON and Armstrong World Indus, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Zurn Elkay Water Solns Buy 7.89% $202.30M 3.25% Simpson Manufacturing Co Neutral 5.71% $294.45M 5.43% AAON Buy -0.64% $82.73M 1.88% Armstrong World Indus Buy 16.30% $175.80M 10.77%

Key Takeaway:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Discovering Zurn Elkay Water: A Closer Look

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procures, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The company's product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Zurn Elkay Water: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zurn Elkay Water showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.89% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Zurn Elkay Water's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zurn Elkay Water's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.25%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zurn Elkay Water's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Zurn Elkay Water's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.36, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Zurn Elkay Water visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.