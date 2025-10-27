Earnings Preview For SoFi Techs

SoFi Techs (NASDAQ:SOFI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate SoFi Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Investors in SoFi Techs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 2.37% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at SoFi Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.04 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.05 0.05 Price Change % -2.00 -6.00 1.00 7.00

Performance of SoFi Techs Shares

Shares of SoFi Techs were trading at $29.01 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 186.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on SoFi Techs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SoFi Techs.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for SoFi Techs, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $23.29, suggesting a potential 19.72% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Figure Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $46.25, suggesting a potential 59.43% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for FirstCash Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $181.67, suggesting a potential 526.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $283.71, suggesting a potential 877.97% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Figure Technology, FirstCash Hldgs and Dave are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kaspi.kz Neutral 63.53% $682.37B 14.05% Figure Technology Outperform 52.91% $88.53M 7.92% FirstCash Hldgs Buy -0.05% $412.82M 2.85% Dave Outperform 64.46% $114.47M 4.34%

Key Takeaway:

SoFi Techs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 64.46%. It also leads in Gross Profit with $682.37B. However, it ranks lower in Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know SoFi Techs Better

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Techs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SoFi Techs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 42.82% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.38%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoFi Techs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Techs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, SoFi Techs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

