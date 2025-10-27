Earnings Preview For ONEOK

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ONEOK will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

The announcement from ONEOK is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 5.17% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ONEOK's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.33 1.24 1.51 1.23 EPS Actual 1.34 1.04 1.57 1.18 Price Change % -5.00 -6.00 -2.00 1.00

Performance of ONEOK Shares

Shares of ONEOK were trading at $68.61 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on ONEOK

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding ONEOK.

The consensus rating for ONEOK is Neutral, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $87.0 implies a potential 26.8% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cheniere Energy, MPLX and Targa Resources, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cheniere Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $275.75, suggesting a potential 301.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $59.67, suggesting a potential 13.03% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Targa Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $204.0, suggesting a potential 197.33% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Cheniere Energy, MPLX and Targa Resources, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ONEOK Neutral 61.16% $2.16B 3.89% Cheniere Energy Outperform 42.76% $2.64B 26.46% MPLX Buy 3.87% $1.22B 7.58% Targa Resources Outperform 19.60% $1.45B 24.97%

Key Takeaway:

ONEOK ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering ONEOK: A Closer Look

Oneok is a diversified midstream service provider specializing in natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation, as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It also operates in the refined product and crude oil segment, connecting producers, refiners, and consumers. Operations are in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

Financial Insights: ONEOK

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: ONEOK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 61.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ONEOK's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.66%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ONEOK's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ONEOK's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: ONEOK's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.49.

