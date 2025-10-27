A Look at Wayfair's Upcoming Earnings Report

Wayfair (NYSE:W) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Wayfair to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Anticipation surrounds Wayfair's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.78 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Performance of Wayfair Shares

Shares of Wayfair were trading at $83.09 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Wayfair visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.