A Preview Of Fomento Economico's Earnings

Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Fomento Economico will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06.

Anticipation surrounds Fomento Economico's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.49 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.22% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Fomento Economico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.91 1.06 EPS Actual 0.42 0.79 0.91 0.84 Price Change % 0.00 -1.00 0.00 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Fomento Economico were trading at $95.46 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Fomento Economico

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fomento Economico.

With 6 analyst ratings, Fomento Economico has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $101.67, indicating a potential 6.51% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Celsius Holdings and Primo Brands, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Celsius Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $63.65, suggesting a potential 33.32% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $31.0, suggesting a potential 67.53% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Celsius Holdings and Primo Brands, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Keurig Dr Pepper Buy 6.14% $2.25B 2.21% Celsius Holdings Buy 83.91% $380.85M 10.02% Primo Brands Outperform 31.63% $540.90M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Fomento Economico ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Fomento Economico

Mexico-based Femsa is a beverage and retail conglomerate in Central and South America. The holding company owns controlling stakes in bottler Coca-Cola Femsa (47% economic stake, 56% voting rights), in addition to operating 100%-owned retail assets, including convenience stores under the Oxxo banner, drugstores, and gas stations. The firm divested its 15% stake in Heineken and its distribution business in 2023. Coca-Cola Femsa and the Oxxo chain made up 75% of total company revenue and over 90% of profits in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Fomento Economico's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fomento Economico's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Fomento Economico's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fomento Economico's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fomento Economico's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fomento Economico's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

