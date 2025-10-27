D.R. Horton Earnings Preview

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate D.R. Horton to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.29.

D.R. Horton bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.45, leading to a 3.47% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at D.R. Horton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.91 2.65 2.37 4.17 EPS Actual 3.36 2.58 2.61 3.92 Price Change % -3.00 3.00 2.00 1.00

Market Performance of D.R. Horton's Stock

Shares of D.R. Horton were trading at $157.95 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on D.R. Horton

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on D.R. Horton.

Analysts have provided D.R. Horton with 5 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $174.8, suggesting a potential 10.67% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Lennar, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lennar, with an average 1-year price target of $128.3, suggesting a potential 18.77% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Lennar are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity D.R. Horton Neutral -7.43% $2.21B 4.24% Lennar Neutral -6.43% $892.60M 2.59%

Key Takeaway:

D.R. Horton ranks higher in revenue growth compared to its peers. However, it lags behind in gross profit and return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind D.R. Horton

With operations in 126 markets across 36 states D.R. Horton is the leading homebuilder in the United States. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (87% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

D.R. Horton: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: D.R. Horton's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.43%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): D.R. Horton's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.24% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): D.R. Horton's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.84%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: D.R. Horton's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for D.R. Horton visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.