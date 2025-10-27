A Look Ahead: NextEra Energy's Earnings Forecast

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NextEra Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The announcement from NextEra Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.97 0.53 0.98 EPS Actual 1.05 0.99 0.53 1.03 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 5.00 -3.00

Market Performance of NextEra Energy's Stock

Shares of NextEra Energy were trading at $84.41 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.71%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about NextEra Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NextEra Energy.

Analysts have provided NextEra Energy with 6 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $89.0, suggesting a potential 5.44% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Constellation Energy, Southern and Duke Energy, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Constellation Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $397.3, suggesting a potential 370.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Southern, with an average 1-year price target of $97.75, suggesting a potential 15.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Duke Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $134.31, suggesting a potential 59.12% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Constellation Energy, Southern and Duke Energy are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NextEra Energy Neutral 10.40% $4.30B 4.03% Constellation Energy Outperform 11.43% $1.35B 6.36% Southern Neutral 7.89% $3.49B 2.59% Duke Energy Outperform 4.68% $3.82B 1.95%

Key Takeaway:

NextEra Energy ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. NextEra Energy is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Get to Know NextEra Energy Better

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

NextEra Energy: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NextEra Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.4% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 30.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NextEra Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NextEra Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.03% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NextEra Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.83. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

