A Look Ahead: United Parcel Service's Earnings Forecast

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that United Parcel Service will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31.

Anticipation surrounds United Parcel Service's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.03% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at United Parcel Service's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.56 1.38 2.53 1.63 EPS Actual 1.55 1.49 2.75 1.76 Price Change % -4.00 -1.00 -1.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service were trading at $87.22 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on United Parcel Service

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding United Parcel Service.

The consensus rating for United Parcel Service is Neutral, derived from 19 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $97.84 implies a potential 12.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of FedEx, Expeditors International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FedEx, with an average 1-year price target of $268.22, suggesting a potential 207.52% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expeditors International, with an average 1-year price target of $114.67, suggesting a potential 31.47% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, with an average 1-year price target of $140.86, suggesting a potential 61.5% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for FedEx, Expeditors International and C.H. Robinson Worldwide are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity United Parcel Service Neutral -2.74% $3.78B 8.17% FedEx Neutral 3.08% $4.69B 2.95% Expeditors International Neutral 8.73% $347.60M 8.19% C.H. Robinson Worldwide Buy -7.74% $357.91M 8.67%

Key Takeaway:

United Parcel Service ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know United Parcel Service Better

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Parcel Service

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.05% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Parcel Service's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.84%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.84. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

