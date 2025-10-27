An Overview of Royal Caribbean Gr's Earnings

Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.67.

Investors in Royal Caribbean Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.29, leading to a 0.96% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Royal Caribbean Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.09 2.54 1.50 5.03 EPS Actual 4.38 2.71 1.63 5.20 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 1.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Gr were trading at $316.45 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 51.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Royal Caribbean Gr

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Royal Caribbean Gr.

With 8 analyst ratings, Royal Caribbean Gr has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $379.25, indicating a potential 19.85% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Airbnb, Carnival and Expedia Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Airbnb, with an average 1-year price target of $132.94, suggesting a potential 57.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Carnival, with an average 1-year price target of $36.82, suggesting a potential 88.36% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Expedia Group, with an average 1-year price target of $223.79, suggesting a potential 29.28% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Airbnb, Carnival and Expedia Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Royal Caribbean Gr Buy 10.41% $2.25B 14.13% Airbnb Neutral 12.66% $2.55B 8.17% Carnival Buy 3.25% $3.77B 16.89% Expedia Group Neutral 6.41% $3.41B 34.59%

Key Takeaway:

Royal Caribbean Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is also in the middle.

Delving into Royal Caribbean Gr's Background

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Royal Caribbean Gr: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Royal Caribbean Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Royal Caribbean Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Royal Caribbean Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 14.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Royal Caribbean Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, Royal Caribbean Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

