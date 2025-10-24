Uncovering Potential: Seven Hills Realty Trust's Earnings Preview

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Seven Hills Realty Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Anticipation surrounds Seven Hills Realty Trust's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.78% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Seven Hills Realty Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.31 0.33 0.35 EPS Actual 0.31 0.34 0.33 0.36 Price Change % -2.00 6.00 0.00 -8.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust were trading at $10.72 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Seven Hills Realty Trust

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Seven Hills Realty Trust.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $12.5, the consensus suggests a potential 16.6% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Sunrise Realty Trust, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Sunrise Realty Trust, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sunrise Realty Trust Outperform 241.12% $4.98M 1.82%

Key Takeaway:

Seven Hills Realty Trust outperforms its peers in revenue growth, ranking at the top with a growth rate of 241.12%. In terms of gross profit, Seven Hills Realty Trust is at the bottom compared to its peers with a gross profit of $4.98M. Additionally, Seven Hills Realty Trust lags behind in return on equity, positioning itself at the bottom with a return rate of 1.82%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the business of originating and investing in floating rate first mortgage loans secured by the middle market and transitional commercial real estate. Its primary objective is to balance capital preservation with generating risk-adjusted returns.

Key Indicators: Seven Hills Realty Trust's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Seven Hills Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -23.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Seven Hills Realty Trust's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 43.99%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seven Hills Realty Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Seven Hills Realty Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, Seven Hills Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

