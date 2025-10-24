Leggett & Platt Earnings Preview

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29.

Investors in Leggett & Platt are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 15.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Leggett & Platt's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.3 0.22 0.20 0.33 EPS Actual 0.3 0.24 0.21 0.32 Price Change % -15.0 32.00 4.00 4.00

Tracking Leggett & Platt's Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt were trading at $9.24 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Leggett & Platt

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Leggett & Platt.

Analysts have provided Leggett & Platt with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $9.0, suggesting a potential 2.6% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ethan Allen Interiors and Lovesac, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ethan Allen Interiors, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 224.68% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lovesac, with an average 1-year price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential 200.32% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ethan Allen Interiors and Lovesac are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Leggett & Platt Neutral -6.26% $192.60M 6.56% Ethan Allen Interiors Neutral -4.91% $96.06M 2.55% Lovesac Buy 2.52% $90.61M -3.34%

Key Takeaway:

Leggett & Platt ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Leggett & Platt Better

Leggett & Platt Inc designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes and automobiles. It operates its business through three segments namely Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring, and Textile Products. It generates the majority of its revenue from Bedding Products. Serving a broad suite of customers around the world, Leggett & Platt's products include bedding components, automotive seat support, and lumbar systems, specialty bedding foam and private label finished mattresses, components for home furniture, and work furniture, flooring underlayment, adjustable beds, and various other products.

Financial Milestones: Leggett & Platt's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Leggett & Platt's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.26%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leggett & Platt's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.56% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leggett & Platt's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Leggett & Platt's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.29. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

