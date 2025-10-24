Earnings Outlook For F5

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect F5 to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.66.

F5 bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.97, which was followed by a 4.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F5's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.19 3.10 3.36 3.45 EPS Actual 4.16 3.42 3.84 3.67 Price Change % 5.00 -1.00 11.00 10.00

F5 Share Price Analysis

Shares of F5 were trading at $301.86 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on F5

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on F5.

Analysts have given F5 a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $335.17, indicating a potential 11.03% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lumentum Holdings, Ciena and Viasat, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lumentum Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $145.89, suggesting a potential 51.67% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ciena, with an average 1-year price target of $129.44, suggesting a potential 57.12% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viasat, with an average 1-year price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential 92.16% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Lumentum Holdings, Ciena and Viasat are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity F5 Neutral 12.20% $631.74M 5.60% Lumentum Holdings Neutral 55.92% $159.90M 21.18% Ciena Buy 29.40% $503.08M 1.81% Viasat Buy 3.96% $409.44M -1.24%

Key Takeaway:

F5 ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with the lowest percentage. In terms of Gross Profit, F5 is also at the bottom, with the smallest amount. For Return on Equity, F5 is at the bottom, showing the lowest percentage. Overall, F5 lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know F5 Better

F5 is a market leader in the application delivery controller market. The company sells products for security, application performance, and automation. Its three customer verticals are enterprises, service providers, and government entities. Revenue is evenly split between its services business and products business with revenue trending toward products due to software adoption. The Seattle-based firm was incorporated in 1996, and went public in 1999.

Understanding the Numbers: F5's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining F5's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: F5's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 24.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.6%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.16%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: F5's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

