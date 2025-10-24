An Overview of Welltower's Earnings

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Welltower will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Welltower bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.79, leading to a 4.85% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Welltower's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.49 1.15 1.12 1.04 EPS Actual 1.28 1.20 1.13 1.11 Price Change % 5.00 2.00 2.00 5.00

Performance of Welltower Shares

Shares of Welltower were trading at $176.06 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 35.93%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Welltower

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Welltower.

The consensus rating for Welltower is Outperform, derived from 9 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $188.44 implies a potential 7.03% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ventas, with an average 1-year price target of $76.44, suggesting a potential 56.58% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $93.8, suggesting a potential 46.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthpeak Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $19.57, suggesting a potential 88.88% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Ventas, Alexandria Real Estate and Healthpeak Properties are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Welltower Outperform 40.35% $1.00B 0.86% Ventas Outperform 18.31% $594.00M 0.59% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral -2.37% $512.85M -0.63% Healthpeak Properties Neutral -0.17% $418.17M 0.39%

Key Takeaway:

Welltower ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Welltower is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Get to Know Welltower Better

Welltower owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of 2,391 in-place properties spread across the senior housing, medical office, and skilled nursing/postacute care sectors. The portfolio includes over 100 properties in Canada and the United Kingdom as the company looks for additional investment opportunities in countries with mature healthcare systems that operate similarly to that of the United States.

Key Indicators: Welltower's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Welltower displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 40.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Welltower's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Welltower's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Welltower visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.