Earnings Outlook For Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Southside Bancshares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Anticipation surrounds Southside Bancshares's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Southside Bancshares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.68 0.71 0.73 EPS Actual 0.72 0.71 0.71 0.68 Price Change % -2.00 -2.00 0.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Southside Bancshares were trading at $27.86 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.