Preview: Central North Airport Gr's Earnings

Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ:OMAB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Central North Airport Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

The announcement from Central North Airport Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Central North Airport Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.18 1.36 1.40 EPS Actual 1.47 1.30 1.18 1.45 Price Change % 2.00 -3.00 0.00 1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Central North Airport Gr were trading at $101.805 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 54.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.