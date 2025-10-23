Uncovering Potential: Booz Allen Hamilton's Earnings Preview

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-10-24. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Booz Allen Hamilton's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.61 1.52 1.49 EPS Actual 1.48 1.61 1.55 1.81 Price Change % -2.00 -17.00 0.00 9.00

Market Performance of Booz Allen Hamilton's Stock

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton were trading at $98.74 as of October 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Booz Allen Hamilton

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $116.25, the consensus suggests a potential 17.73% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CACI International, UL Solutions and TransUnion, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CACI International, with an average 1-year price target of $593.6, suggesting a potential 501.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UL Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $71.67, suggesting a potential 27.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for TransUnion, with an average 1-year price target of $105.33, suggesting a potential 6.67% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for CACI International, UL Solutions and TransUnion, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Booz Allen Hamilton Neutral -0.61% $1.50B 26.02% CACI International Buy 13.04% $206.68M 4.15% UL Solutions Neutral 6.30% $383M 8.82% TransUnion Outperform 9.50% $669.80M 2.46%

Key Takeaway:

Booz Allen Hamilton ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Booz Allen Hamilton: A Closer Look

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides technology solutions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and related fields. The company serves U.S. federal government agencies, commercial clients, and select international customers. It also provides technologies to evolve defense missions and delivers solutions to warfighters in the digital battlespace.

Financial Insights: Booz Allen Hamilton

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.61%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.2%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Booz Allen Hamilton visit their earnings calendar on our site.

