An Overview of Imax's Earnings

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Imax will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

The announcement from Imax is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 5.09% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Imax's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.11 0.31 0.23 EPS Actual 0.26 0.13 0.27 0.35 Price Change % -5.00 -3.00 -1.00 12.00

Performance of Imax Shares

Shares of Imax were trading at $32.05 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Imax

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Imax.

With 11 analyst ratings, Imax has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $36.0, indicating a potential 12.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Imax, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Imax, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Imax Outperform 3.06% $53.60M 3.63%

Key Takeaway:

Imax is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for revenue growth. Imax is in the middle for gross profit. It is in the middle for return on equity.

Delving into Imax's Background

Imax Corp is a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX brand is globally renowned. The Company has two reportable segments being Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Company leverages its proprietary technology and engineering in all aspects of its business, which principally consists of the IMAX film remastering and the sale or lease of premium IMAX theater systems.

Imax's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Imax showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.06% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Imax's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Imax's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.63%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Imax's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, Imax adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

