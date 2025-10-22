Insights into Expro Gr Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings

Expro Gr Hldgs (NYSE:XPRO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Expro Gr Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The market awaits Expro Gr Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.14, leading to a 8.49% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Expro Gr Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.11 0.31 0.26 EPS Actual 0.30 0.25 0.36 0.23 Price Change % -8.00 1.00 -7.00 -5.00

Tracking Expro Gr Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Expro Gr Hldgs were trading at $12.8 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.5%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Expro Gr Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Expro Gr Hldgs.

Expro Gr Hldgs has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $13.0, the consensus suggests a potential 1.56% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Atlas Energy Solutions, National Energy Services and Tetra Technologies, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Atlas Energy Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $12.5, suggesting a potential 2.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for National Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential 23.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tetra Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential 46.25% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Atlas Energy Solutions, National Energy Services and Tetra Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Expro Gr Hldgs Neutral -9.99% $56.04M 1.19% Atlas Energy Solutions Neutral 0.40% $52.14M -0.43% National Energy Services Outperform 0.74% $43.88M 1.64% Tetra Technologies Buy 1.13% $48.24M 4.01%

Key Takeaway:

Expro Gr Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Expro Gr Hldgs Better

Expro Group Holdings NV offers products and services that span the well life cycle, including well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. It maintains operations around the world and specializes in offshore production solutions. It also provides production optimization for both onshore and offshore applications. The company has four operating segments: North and Latin America (NLA); Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA); Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The majority of its revenue is derived from North and Latin America (NLA) segment.

Expro Gr Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Expro Gr Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.99% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expro Gr Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expro Gr Hldgs's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.78%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.14.

To track all earnings releases for Expro Gr Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.