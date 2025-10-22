A Look at World Acceptance's Upcoming Earnings Report

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect World Acceptance to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41.

Investors in World Acceptance are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $2.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at World Acceptance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 2.27 5.84 1.96 1.99 EPS Actual 0.25 8.13 2.45 3.99 Price Change % 3.00 -9.00 -4.00 -1.00

World Acceptance Share Price Analysis

Shares of World Acceptance were trading at $179.6 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for World Acceptance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.