Universal Logistics Hldgs Earnings Preview

Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Universal Logistics Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Universal Logistics Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.93% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Universal Logistics Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.48 0.93 1.18 EPS Actual 0.32 0.23 0.77 1.12 Price Change % 10.00 -5.00 -20.00 -11.00

Tracking Universal Logistics Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Logistics Hldgs were trading at $19.92 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 53.66%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Universal Logistics Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Universal Logistics Hldgs.

With 1 analyst ratings, Universal Logistics Hldgs has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $24.0, indicating a potential 20.48% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Heartland Express, PAMT and Proficient Auto Logistics, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Heartland Express, with an average 1-year price target of $9.3, suggesting a potential 53.31% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PAMT, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 34.74% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Proficient Auto Logistics, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 39.76% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Heartland Express, PAMT and Proficient Auto Logistics, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Universal Logistics Hldgs Neutral -14.79% $45.91M 1.28% Heartland Express Neutral -23.43% $17.27M -1.36% PAMT Neutral -17.39% $-5.33M -3.74% Proficient Auto Logistics Outperform 106.67% $10.82M -0.46%

Key Takeaway:

Universal Logistics Hldgs ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating. The company is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering Universal Logistics Hldgs: A Closer Look

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc is an asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. It offers services such as truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. The company reports into four segments namely trucking, intermodal, company-managed brokerage, and contract logistics. The majority of the revenue is earned from the contract logistics segment.

Key Indicators: Universal Logistics Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Universal Logistics Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.79% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Universal Logistics Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Logistics Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Universal Logistics Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Universal Logistics Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.