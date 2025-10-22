Insights into Visteon's Upcoming Earnings

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Visteon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

Anticipation surrounds Visteon's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.35, leading to a 1.57% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Visteon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.04 1.88 1.97 1.84 EPS Actual 2.39 2.40 4.44 2.26 Price Change % -2.00 1.00 2.00 0.00

Performance of Visteon Shares

Shares of Visteon were trading at $116.86 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Visteon

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Visteon.

The consensus rating for Visteon is Neutral, derived from 12 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $130.08 implies a potential 11.31% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Visteon, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Visteon, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Visteon Neutral -4.44% $141M 4.75%

Key Takeaway:

Visteon is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, showing a decrease of 4.44%. In terms of gross profit, Visteon is at the top with $141M. However, its return on equity is at the bottom with 4.75%.

Get to Know Visteon Better

Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda, etc. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions, and Smartcore. The Company's reportable segment is Electronics. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including digital instrument clusters, domain controllers with integrated driver assistance systems, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, and battery management systems. Geographically, it operates in North America, Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and South America and Others.

Visteon's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Visteon's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Visteon's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Visteon's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Visteon's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.1%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Visteon adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

