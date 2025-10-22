Examining the Future: EastGroup Props's Earnings Outlook

EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate EastGroup Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66.

The announcement from EastGroup Props is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.62 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at EastGroup Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.59 2.11 2.16 2.10 EPS Actual 2.21 2.15 2.15 2.13 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 1.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of EastGroup Props were trading at $180.27 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on EastGroup Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on EastGroup Props.

EastGroup Props has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $181.8, the consensus suggests a potential 0.85% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lineage, Rexford Industrial Realty and First Industrial Realty, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lineage, with an average 1-year price target of $47.39, suggesting a potential 73.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Rexford Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $41.89, suggesting a potential 76.76% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for First Industrial Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $56.8, suggesting a potential 68.49% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Lineage, Rexford Industrial Realty and First Industrial Realty, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EastGroup Properties Neutral 11.44% $128.92M 1.88% Lineage Neutral 0.90% $430M -0.07% Rexford Industrial Realty Neutral 4.71% $195.36M 1.01% First Industrial Realty Neutral 8.22% $135.25M 2.46%

Key Takeaway:

EastGroup Properties ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with some peers showing higher growth rates. In terms of gross profit, EastGroup Properties is at the bottom compared to its peers. However, EastGroup Properties has a higher return on equity than some of its peers, positioning it in the top half for this metric.

All You Need to Know About EastGroup Props

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The group has one reportable segment, which is industrial properties. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Financial Milestones: EastGroup Props's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 35.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

