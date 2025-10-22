Preview: PG&E's Earnings

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that PG&E will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

PG&E bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.71% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PG&E's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.35 0.31 0.33 EPS Actual 0.31 0.33 0.31 0.37 Price Change % 1.00 -1.00 -4.00 1.00

Performance of PG&E Shares

Shares of PG&E were trading at $16.75 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 19.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on PG&E

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PG&E.

Analysts have provided PG&E with 7 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $20.5, suggesting a potential 22.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of NRG Energy, Entergy and PPL, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for NRG Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $222.0, suggesting a potential 1225.37% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Entergy, with an average 1-year price target of $99.82, suggesting a potential 495.94% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PPL, with an average 1-year price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential 142.81% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for NRG Energy, Entergy and PPL are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PG&E Neutral -1.47% $2.33B 1.77% NRG Energy Buy 1.22% $1.11B -6.43% Entergy Outperform 12.70% $1.56B 2.98% PPL Outperform 7.66% $831M 1.28%

Key Takeaway:

PG&E ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, PG&E is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind PG&E

PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.6 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

PG&E: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PG&E's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: PG&E's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PG&E's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PG&E's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PG&E's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

