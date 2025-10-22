What to Expect from Dow's Earnings

Dow (NYSE:DOW) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Dow will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.30.

Investors in Dow are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.27, leading to a 1.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Dow's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.01 0.24 0.46 EPS Actual -0.42 0.02 0.00 0.47 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 1.00 -3.00

Performance of Dow Shares

Shares of Dow were trading at $21.75 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 57.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Dow

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Dow.

Dow has received a total of 16 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $26.12, the consensus suggests a potential 20.09% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LyondellBasell Industries, Westlake and Cabot, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for LyondellBasell Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $53.17, suggesting a potential 144.46% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Westlake, with an average 1-year price target of $88.33, suggesting a potential 306.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cabot, with an average 1-year price target of $85.0, suggesting a potential 290.8% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for LyondellBasell Industries, Westlake and Cabot are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dow Neutral -7.43% $583M -4.93% LyondellBasell Industries Neutral -11.75% $787M 0.95% Westlake Neutral -7.92% $258M -1.36% Cabot Neutral -9.15% $244M 6.74%

Key Takeaway:

Dow ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering Dow: A Closer Look

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Financial Milestones: Dow's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dow's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.43% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -8.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.05.

To track all earnings releases for Dow visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.