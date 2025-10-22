Insights into Intel's Upcoming Earnings

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Intel to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The announcement from Intel is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 8.53% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Intel's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.01 0.12 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.10 0.13 0.13 -0.46 Price Change % -9.00 -7.00 -3.00 8.00

Performance of Intel Shares

Shares of Intel were trading at $38.12 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 63.72%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Intel

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Intel.

A total of 14 analyst ratings have been received for Intel, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $30.0, suggesting a potential 21.3% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Intel, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Intel are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Intel Neutral 0.20% $3.54B -2.95%

Key Takeaway:

Intel is positioned in the middle among its peers based on consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, with a growth rate of 0.20%. In terms of gross profit, Intel is at the top with $3.54B. However, it has the lowest return on equity at -2.95%. Overall, Intel's performance varies across different metrics compared to its peers.

Delving into Intel's Background

Intel is a leading digital chipmaker, focused on the design and manufacturing of microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. Intel pioneered the x86 architecture for microprocessors and was the prime proponent of Moore's law for advances in semiconductor manufacturing. Intel remains the market share leader in central processing units in both the PC and server end markets. Intel has also been expanding into new adjacencies, such as communications infrastructure, automotive, and the Internet of Things. Further, Intel expects to leverage its chip manufacturing capabilities into an outsourced foundry model where it constructs chips for others.

Intel's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Intel's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.2% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Intel's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -22.69% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

