A Look at Roper Techs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Roper Techs (NASDAQ:ROP) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Roper Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.11.

The announcement from Roper Techs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.16% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Roper Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.83 4.74 4.73 4.53 EPS Actual 4.87 4.78 4.81 4.62 Price Change % 2.00 1.00 1.00 0.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Techs were trading at $514.52 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.6%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Roper Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Roper Techs.

Roper Techs has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Underperform. With an average one-year price target of $556.75, the consensus suggests a potential 8.21% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Datadog, Atlassian and Workday, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Datadog, with an average 1-year price target of $173.13, suggesting a potential 66.35% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Atlassian, with an average 1-year price target of $225.73, suggesting a potential 56.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Workday, with an average 1-year price target of $282.55, suggesting a potential 45.08% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Datadog, Atlassian and Workday, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roper Technologies Underperform 13.21% $1.35B 1.95% Datadog Buy 28.12% $660.78M 0.09% Atlassian Outperform 22.34% $1.15B -1.76% Workday Outperform 12.61% $1.77B 2.52%

Key Takeaway:

Roper Technologies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Roper Techs

Roper Technologies is a holding company focused on acquiring, managing, and developing niche market-leading technology businesses. The company operates a decentralized business model whereby each portfolio company operates independently from the others. Roper positions itself as a free cash flow compounder, whereby excess free cash flow generated by its portfolio businesses is repatriated to the parent company, which is then utilized to acquire additional businesses. Presently, the company operates 30 distinct businesses with over three-fourths of the revenue coming from software products and over two-thirds of revenue coming from recurring and reoccurring sources.

Financial Milestones: Roper Techs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Roper Techs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Roper Techs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Roper Techs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Roper Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Roper Techs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.