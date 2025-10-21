Earnings Preview: Brandywine Realty Tr

Brandywine Realty Tr (NYSE:BDN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Brandywine Realty Tr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The market awaits Brandywine Realty Tr's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.14 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.62% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Brandywine Realty Tr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.15 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.15 0.14 0.17 0.23 Price Change % -5.00 2.00 -5.00 -14.00

Brandywine Realty Tr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Brandywine Realty Tr were trading at $3.67 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Tr

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Brandywine Realty Tr.

Brandywine Realty Tr has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $4.5, the consensus suggests a potential 22.62% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Peakstone Realty Tr, Postal Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Peakstone Realty Tr, with an average 1-year price target of $17.5, suggesting a potential 376.84% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Postal Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential 373.57% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Hudson Pacific Properties, with an average 1-year price target of $3.05, suggesting a potential 16.89% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Peakstone Realty Tr, Postal Realty Trust and Hudson Pacific Properties are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Brandywine Realty Tr Neutral -3.81% $75.22M -9.53% Peakstone Realty Tr Buy -3.44% $45.39M -30.16% Postal Realty Trust Buy 29.37% $18.59M 1.17% Hudson Pacific Properties Neutral -12.84% $81.95M -3.14%

Key Takeaway:

Brandywine Realty Tr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Brandywine Realty Tr

Brandywine Realty Trust engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. The company owned and managed properties within five segments. The Philadelphia CBD segment includes properties located in the City of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Suburbs segment includes properties in Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in the Philadelphia suburbs. The Austin, Texas segment includes properties in the City of Austin, Texas. The Metropolitan Washington, D.C. segment includes properties in Northern Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Southern Maryland. The Other segment includes properties in Camden County, New Jersey and New Castle County, Delaware.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Brandywine Realty Tr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Brandywine Realty Tr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.81%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brandywine Realty Tr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -74.03%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brandywine Realty Tr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brandywine Realty Tr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Brandywine Realty Tr's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.66. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Brandywine Realty Tr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.