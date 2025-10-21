Preview: UniFirst's Earnings

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UniFirst will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.12.

UniFirst bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 2.3% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at UniFirst's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.09 1.32 2.21 2.04 EPS Actual 2.17 1.40 2.40 2.46 Price Change % 2.00 -3.00 5.00 3.00

Tracking UniFirst's Stock Performance

Shares of UniFirst were trading at $171.33 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.73%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about UniFirst

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UniFirst.

Analysts have provided UniFirst with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $190.0, suggesting a potential 10.9% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Openlane, ACV Auctions and Healthcare Services Group, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Openlane, with an average 1-year price target of $29.5, suggesting a potential 82.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ACV Auctions, with an average 1-year price target of $17.0, suggesting a potential 90.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Healthcare Services Group, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 90.27% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Openlane, ACV Auctions and Healthcare Services Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity UniFirst Neutral 1.23% $225.59M 1.84% Openlane Neutral 8.54% $200.40M 1.20% ACV Auctions Buy 20.59% $102.47M -1.64% Healthcare Services Group Buy 7.55% $2.96M -6.53%

Key Takeaway:

UniFirst ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with some peers showing higher growth rates. In terms of gross profit, UniFirst is at the top compared to its peers. However, its return on equity is lower than some peers, positioning it towards the bottom. Overall, UniFirst demonstrates a strong gross profit performance but lags behind in return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind UniFirst

UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment that accounts for the majority of the company engages in sales rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. Manufacturing segment designs and manufactures uniforms and non-garment items. Specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. The Corporate segment consists of various associated costs.

UniFirst: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: UniFirst's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.23%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: UniFirst's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UniFirst's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.44% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

