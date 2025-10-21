What to Expect from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.

The market awaits Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.16 0.81 0.99 1.38 EPS Actual 1.33 0.86 1.04 1.39 Price Change % 3.00 0.00 -2.00 11.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were trading at $78.9 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

