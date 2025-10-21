What to Expect from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's Earnings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.
Analysts are estimating that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43.
The market awaits Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.
It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.
Historical Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|0.81
|0.99
|1.38
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|0.86
|1.04
|1.39
|Price Change %
|3.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|11.00
Stock Performance
Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were trading at $78.9 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.38%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
