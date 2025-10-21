Preview: Churchill Downs's Earnings

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Churchill Downs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

Investors in Churchill Downs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 4.2% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.97 1.03 0.95 1.06 EPS Actual 3.10 1.07 0.92 0.97 Price Change % 4.00 -16.00 0.00 4.00

Churchill Downs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Churchill Downs were trading at $95.68 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Churchill Downs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Churchill Downs.

A total of 6 analyst ratings have been received for Churchill Downs, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $134.33, suggesting a potential 40.4% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Boyd Gaming, Super Group (SGHC) and Light & Wonder, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Boyd Gaming, with an average 1-year price target of $89.0, suggesting a potential 6.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $16.55, suggesting a potential 82.7% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $100.67, suggesting a potential 5.22% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Boyd Gaming, Super Group (SGHC) and Light & Wonder are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Churchill Downs Outperform 4.91% $392.10M 20.53% Boyd Gaming Neutral 6.87% $527.08M 11.04% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 30.24% $169M -0.61% Light & Wonder Buy -1.10% $590M 14.37%

Key Takeaway:

Churchill Downs ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Churchill Downs's Background

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Churchill Downs

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Churchill Downs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.95%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Churchill Downs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

