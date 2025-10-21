A Peek at Alcoa's Future Earnings

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alcoa to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Alcoa are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.91% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alcoa's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.43 1.37 1.01 0.28 EPS Actual 0.39 2.15 1.04 0.57 Price Change % 3.00 -7.00 -4.00 -4.00

Tracking Alcoa's Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa were trading at $38.96 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alcoa

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alcoa.

With 7 analyst ratings, Alcoa has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $38.5, indicating a potential 1.18% downside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Century Aluminum, Constellium and Kaiser Aluminum, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Century Aluminum, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 23.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Constellium, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 58.93% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kaiser Aluminum, with an average 1-year price target of $86.0, suggesting a potential 120.74% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Century Aluminum, Constellium and Kaiser Aluminum, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alcoa Buy 3.85% $366M 2.74% Century Aluminum Buy 12.00% $36.20M -0.63% Constellium Neutral 8.85% $263M 4.72% Kaiser Aluminum Neutral 6.43% $100.30M 3.03%

Key Takeaway:

Alcoa ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Alcoa: A Closer Look

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and manufacturing primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and the eighth-largest aluminum producer. Profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.Alcoa was the first mass producer of aluminum, launching the world-changing Hall-Heroult smelting process in the 1880s, making aluminum affordable. It listed as a public company in 1925. In 2016, Alcoa spun off its automotive and aerospace metal parts segment to focus on mining, smelting, and refining. It bought the 40% unowned balance of AWAC in mid-2024, meaning refining assets are now predominantly wholly owned, as with smelting.

Financial Insights: Alcoa

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Alcoa displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.85%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Alcoa's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alcoa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.11%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alcoa's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.43.

To track all earnings releases for Alcoa visit their earnings calendar on our site.

