What to Expect from Globe Life's Earnings

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Globe Life will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.54.

The market awaits Globe Life's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 5.38% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Globe Life's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.25 3.24 3.12 3.06 EPS Actual 3.27 3.07 3.14 3.49 Price Change % 5.00 -5.00 -3.00 -1.00

Market Performance of Globe Life's Stock

Shares of Globe Life were trading at $135.43 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.59%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.