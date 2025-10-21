A Glimpse of Vertiv Hldgs's Earnings Potential

Vertiv Hldgs (NYSE:VRT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Vertiv Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00.

The market awaits Vertiv Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.12, leading to a 0.99% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Vertiv Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.83 0.62 0.82 0.69 EPS Actual 0.95 0.64 0.99 0.76 Price Change % 1.00 8.00 -2.00 2.00

Vertiv Hldgs Share Price Analysis

Shares of Vertiv Hldgs were trading at $175.73 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 60.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Vertiv Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Vertiv Hldgs.

A total of 15 analyst ratings have been received for Vertiv Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $167.07, suggesting a potential 4.93% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Emerson Electric, AMETEK and Rockwell Automation, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Emerson Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $139.33, suggesting a potential 20.71% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for AMETEK, with an average 1-year price target of $206.89, suggesting a potential 17.73% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rockwell Automation, with an average 1-year price target of $361.5, suggesting a potential 105.71% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Emerson Electric, AMETEK and Rockwell Automation, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vertiv Holdings Outperform 35.09% $896.60M 11.20% Emerson Electric Neutral 3.95% $2.39B 3.00% AMETEK Neutral 2.49% $635.89M 3.52% Rockwell Automation Outperform 4.53% $876M 8.52%

Key Takeaway:

Vertiv Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Vertiv Hldgs Better

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Financial Milestones: Vertiv Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Vertiv Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 35.09%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Vertiv Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.29%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Vertiv Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Vertiv Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.