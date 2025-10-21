A Look at SAP's Upcoming Earnings Report

SAP (NYSE:SAP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SAP will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69.

The announcement from SAP is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 5.11% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at SAP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.44 1.51 1.33 EPS Actual 1.70 1.51 1.49 1.35 Price Change % -5.00 8.00 1.00 1.00

SAP Share Price Analysis

Shares of SAP were trading at $277.91 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about SAP

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SAP.

The consensus rating for SAP is Outperform, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $348.5, there's a potential 25.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Salesforce, Palantir Technologies and AppLovin, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Salesforce, with an average 1-year price target of $318.47, suggesting a potential 14.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Palantir Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $168.06, suggesting a potential 39.53% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AppLovin, with an average 1-year price target of $636.0, suggesting a potential 128.85% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Salesforce, Palantir Technologies and AppLovin are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SAP Outperform 8.90% $6.62B 3.91% Salesforce Outperform 9.77% $7.99B 3.09% Palantir Technologies Neutral 48.01% $810.76M 5.76% AppLovin Outperform 77.04% $1.10B 94.04%

Key Takeaway:

SAP ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, SAP is at the top. For Return on Equity, SAP is at the bottom compared to its peers. Overall, SAP's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Unveiling the Story Behind SAP

Founded in Germany in 1972 by former IBM employees, SAP is the world's largest provider of enterprise application software. Known as the leader in enterprise resource planning software, SAP's portfolio also includes software for supply chain management, procurement, travel and expense management, and customer relationship management, among others. The company operates in more than 180 countries and has more than 400,000 customers, approximately 80% of which are small to medium-size enterprises.

SAP: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SAP's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.9%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SAP's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 18.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SAP's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.91%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, SAP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for SAP visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.