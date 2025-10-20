Earnings Preview For Community Financial

Community Financial (NYSE:CBU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Community Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04.

The market awaits Community Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Community Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.91 0.91 0.88 EPS Actual 1.04 0.98 1.00 0.88 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 -1.00 1.00

Community Financial Share Price Analysis

Shares of Community Financial were trading at $55.63 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

