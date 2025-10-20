Uncovering Potential: Western Alliance's Earnings Preview

Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Western Alliance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09.

The market awaits Western Alliance's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 3.98% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Western Alliance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.02 1.78 1.92 1.89 EPS Actual 2.07 1.79 1.95 1.80 Price Change % -4.00 1.00 -5.00 -9.00

Tracking Western Alliance's Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance were trading at $72.48 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.