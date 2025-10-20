PennyMac Financial Servs's Earnings: A Preview

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PennyMac Financial Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01.

Anticipation surrounds PennyMac Financial Servs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.69, leading to a 7.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PennyMac Financial Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.15 2.83 3.02 2.90 EPS Actual 3.84 2.77 2.88 3.49 Price Change % -7.00 -3.00 -9.00 -3.00

Performance of PennyMac Financial Servs Shares

Shares of PennyMac Financial Servs were trading at $120.01 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.