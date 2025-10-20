October 20, 2025 4:50 PM 1 min read

PennyMac Financial Servs's Earnings: A Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that PennyMac Financial Servs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01.

Anticipation surrounds PennyMac Financial Servs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.69, leading to a 7.38% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at PennyMac Financial Servs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 3.15 2.83 3.02 2.90
EPS Actual 3.84 2.77 2.88 3.49
Price Change % -7.00 -3.00 -9.00 -3.00

Performance of PennyMac Financial Servs Shares

Shares of PennyMac Financial Servs were trading at $120.01 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for PennyMac Financial Servs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

PFSI Logo
PFSIPennyMac Financial Services Inc
$121.401.16%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved