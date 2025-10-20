Preview: Weatherford International's Earnings

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Weatherford International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18.

The market awaits Weatherford International's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 4.76% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Weatherford International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.98 1.01 1.44 1.71 EPS Actual 0.90 1.03 1.50 2.06 Price Change % 5.00 -7.00 0.00 -3.00

Insights Shared by Analysts on Weatherford International

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Weatherford International.

The consensus rating for Weatherford International is , based on analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $, there's a potential .

